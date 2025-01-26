West Bengal Icons Honored with Padma Shri

Nine distinguished individuals hailing from West Bengal have been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, announced on Saturday. This acknowledgment was bestowed upon a diverse group, including singer Arijit Singh, actor Mamata Shankar, and drummer Gokul Chandra Das, among others.

Mamata Shankar, a renowned film actress, shared her excitement with PTI, expressing gratitude towards her audience, collaborators, and family. She acknowledged the role of early mentors, such as Mrinal Sen and Satyajit Ray, who shaped her successful career in the film industry.

The Padma Shri honors individuals across various domains, and this year's recipients also include notable educationists, industrialists, and social workers, highlighting West Bengal's contribution to India's cultural and professional landscape.

