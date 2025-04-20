Arijit Singh's Spiritual Journey: Sacred Rituals at Mahakaleshwar Temple
Singer Arijit Singh visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with his wife, participating in the early morning Bhasma Aarti. Known for its spiritual significance, this ceremony takes place at one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India. The couple's visit highlights the temple's allure and devotion to Lord Shiva.
Renowned singer Arijit Singh made a spiritual pilgrimage to the famed Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. Accompanied by his wife, the couple engaged in the sacred early morning Bhasma Aarti, a ritual with profound spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Shiva.
Singh, draped in a traditional orange kurta with a chandan tilak on his forehead, appeared deeply engrossed in the religious proceedings. His wife complemented the occasion in a vivid red saree. Situated along the serene banks of the Shipra River, the Mahakaleshwar Temple is esteemed as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India, drawing countless pilgrims annually.
The Bhasma Aarti is a significant event, particularly during Mahashivratri and Shravan, held between 3:30 am and 5:30 am. The ritual involves opening the temple doors to bathe the deity with Panchamrit, followed by ornamentation with cannabis and sandalwood, as the rhythm of drums and conch shells fills the air, enhancing the ceremony's solemnity and magnificence. Devotees believe that attending the Bhasma Aarti can grant them their wishes and blessings from Lord Shiva.
