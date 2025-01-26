Left Menu

Vishwa Swar, Atal Amar: A Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

On Republic Day's eve, 'Vishwa Swar, Atal Amar', a musical depicting Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life, was performed at Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan, highlighting his political contributions, poetry, and patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-01-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 00:40 IST
Vishwa Swar, Atal Amar: A Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Republic Day, a musical play titled 'Vishwa Swar, Atal Amar' was performed at Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan, celebrating the life of the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The event, inspired and guided by Governor Anandiben Patel, sought to highlight Vajpayee's inspirational life, including his contributions to politics, journalism, poetry, and his profound patriotism. The Governor noted that Atal ji's life exemplifies how positivity, courage, leadership, national service, and humanity can overcome any obstacle, continuing to serve as a guiding light today.

Reflecting on their work together, Governor Patel praised Vajpayee's integrity and respectful approach, even towards opponents, affirming that politics transcends power to serve society and uplift the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025