Vishwa Swar, Atal Amar: A Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

On the eve of Republic Day, a musical play titled 'Vishwa Swar, Atal Amar' was performed at Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan, celebrating the life of the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The event, inspired and guided by Governor Anandiben Patel, sought to highlight Vajpayee's inspirational life, including his contributions to politics, journalism, poetry, and his profound patriotism. The Governor noted that Atal ji's life exemplifies how positivity, courage, leadership, national service, and humanity can overcome any obstacle, continuing to serve as a guiding light today.

Reflecting on their work together, Governor Patel praised Vajpayee's integrity and respectful approach, even towards opponents, affirming that politics transcends power to serve society and uplift the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)