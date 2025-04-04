Left Menu

The Dr. Manmohan Singh Fellows: Empowering Mid-Career Professionals for Progressive Politics

The Congress has launched the Dr. Manmohan Singh Fellowship Programme, designed to mentor 50 mid-career professionals annually for political roles. This initiative, spearheaded by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, aims to integrate professional expertise into politics, fostering modern and inclusive leadership for India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:22 IST
The Dr. Manmohan Singh Fellows: Empowering Mid-Career Professionals for Progressive Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress announced a new fellowship programme named after ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh targeting mid-career professionals eager to enter politics. Fifty professionals will be selected each year, mentored by senior Congress leaders from similar professional backgrounds.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized the significance of involving talented professionals in politics for India's progress. The programme, described as intense and comprehensive, involves full-time commitment and real-time assignments within the Congress party, under continuous guidance from senior leaders.

The initiative aims to cultivate future Congress leaders, contributing to India's secular and progressive political landscape. Chairman Praveen Chakravarty highlighted Dr. Singh's longstanding vision of involving young, skilled professionals in guiding the nation during complex global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025