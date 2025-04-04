The Dr. Manmohan Singh Fellows: Empowering Mid-Career Professionals for Progressive Politics
The Congress has launched the Dr. Manmohan Singh Fellowship Programme, designed to mentor 50 mid-career professionals annually for political roles. This initiative, spearheaded by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, aims to integrate professional expertise into politics, fostering modern and inclusive leadership for India's progress.
- Country:
- India
The Congress announced a new fellowship programme named after ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh targeting mid-career professionals eager to enter politics. Fifty professionals will be selected each year, mentored by senior Congress leaders from similar professional backgrounds.
Rahul Gandhi emphasized the significance of involving talented professionals in politics for India's progress. The programme, described as intense and comprehensive, involves full-time commitment and real-time assignments within the Congress party, under continuous guidance from senior leaders.
The initiative aims to cultivate future Congress leaders, contributing to India's secular and progressive political landscape. Chairman Praveen Chakravarty highlighted Dr. Singh's longstanding vision of involving young, skilled professionals in guiding the nation during complex global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priya Sundareshan: A Rising Star in Arizona Politics
Karnataka Politics: Honey Trap Allegations and Waqf Bill Controversy Explode
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Denies Vendetta Politics, Defends Court-Ordered Survey
Shivakumar Denies Vendetta Politics Allegations
Delhi Politics Clash: BJP and AAP Spar Over Mahila Samriddhi Yojna