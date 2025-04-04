The Dr. Manmohan Singh Fellows: Empowering Mid-Career Professionals for Progressive Politics

The Congress announced a new fellowship programme named after ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh targeting mid-career professionals eager to enter politics. Fifty professionals will be selected each year, mentored by senior Congress leaders from similar professional backgrounds.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized the significance of involving talented professionals in politics for India's progress. The programme, described as intense and comprehensive, involves full-time commitment and real-time assignments within the Congress party, under continuous guidance from senior leaders.

The initiative aims to cultivate future Congress leaders, contributing to India's secular and progressive political landscape. Chairman Praveen Chakravarty highlighted Dr. Singh's longstanding vision of involving young, skilled professionals in guiding the nation during complex global challenges.

