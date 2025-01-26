India Celebrates 75 Years of the Republic
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings on Republic Day, highlighting 75 years of the Republic. He applauds the nation's journey rooted in democracy, urging efforts to preserve constitutional ideals. Republic Day marks the day India's Constitution came into effect, celebrated on January 26 annually.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of India on the occasion of Republic Day, emphasizing the significance of the event in preserving constitutional ideals.
Modi noted, 'Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We honor the great individuals who contributed to the drafting of our Constitution and ensured our journey remains anchored in democracy, dignity, and unity,' he stated in a post on X.
The Prime Minister expressed hope that this occasion will bolster efforts toward maintaining the principles enshrined in the Constitution and contribute to building a stronger, more prosperous India. Republic Day, celebrated annually on January 26, commemorates the day India's Constitution was enacted in 1950.
