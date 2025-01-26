Left Menu

A Nation's Pride Unfurled: Republic Day Ceremony Highlights

President Droupadi Murmu led the Republic Day celebrations by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path, supported by Indian Navy Officers. The event featured a national anthem and a 21-gun salute with indigenous Light Field Guns by the 172 Field Regiment's ceremonial battery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 10:41 IST
In a fervent display of national pride, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the Indian national flag at Kartavya Path to mark the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

Assisted by Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lt Yogita Saini, the event solemnly progressed with the national anthem echoing across the venue. The ceremony was marked by a 21-gun salute, executed with precision using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

The ceremonial battery of the 172 Field Regiment conducted the gun salute, adding grandeur to the iconic Kartavya Path celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

