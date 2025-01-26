A Nation's Pride Unfurled: Republic Day Ceremony Highlights

In a fervent display of national pride, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the Indian national flag at Kartavya Path to mark the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

Assisted by Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lt Yogita Saini, the event solemnly progressed with the national anthem echoing across the venue. The ceremony was marked by a 21-gun salute, executed with precision using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

The ceremonial battery of the 172 Field Regiment conducted the gun salute, adding grandeur to the iconic Kartavya Path celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)