Jharkhand's Tribal Triumph: A New Era Under Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reaffirmed his commitment to honoring the legacy of tribal struggles by supporting 56 lakh women under the 'Maiyan Samman Yojna'. Celebrating Republic Day, he emphasized the planned advancement towards justice and development for oppressed tribal communities.
During the Republic Day celebrations at Dumka Police Line, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren pledged to uphold the dreams of those who 'scripted history' by supporting his alliance for a second term.
Highlighting fulfilled promises, Soren stated that under the 'Maiyan Samman Yojna', 56 lakh women aged 18-50 were receiving Rs 2,500 monthly assistance.
Soren stressed his administration's strategic efforts to ensure justice and development for the state's long-oppressed tribal communities, inspired by their historical fight for freedom.
