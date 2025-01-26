Jharkhand's Tribal Triumph: A New Era Under Hemant Soren

During the Republic Day celebrations at Dumka Police Line, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren pledged to uphold the dreams of those who 'scripted history' by supporting his alliance for a second term.

Highlighting fulfilled promises, Soren stated that under the 'Maiyan Samman Yojna', 56 lakh women aged 18-50 were receiving Rs 2,500 monthly assistance.

Soren stressed his administration's strategic efforts to ensure justice and development for the state's long-oppressed tribal communities, inspired by their historical fight for freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)