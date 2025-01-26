A Spectacular Aerial Display on Republic Day

In a grand celebration of Republic Day, Mi-17 IV helicopters from the Indian Air Force's 129 Helicopter Unit took to the skies, showering flower petals over Kartavya Path.

The aerial display featured helicopters carrying the National Ensign along with the service ensigns of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, captivating the audience below.

The event, led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat, saw the helicopters fly in a striking 'dhwaj formation', marking a patriotic gesture to honor the spirit of the day.

