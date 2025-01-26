Left Menu

A Spectacular Aerial Display on Republic Day

During the Republic Day parade, Mi-17 IV helicopters from the Indian Air Force showered flower petals on Kartavya Path. Led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat, the helicopters carried the National Ensign in a 'dhwaj formation', showcasing the flags of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 10:54 IST
A Spectacular Aerial Display on Republic Day
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand celebration of Republic Day, Mi-17 IV helicopters from the Indian Air Force's 129 Helicopter Unit took to the skies, showering flower petals over Kartavya Path.

The aerial display featured helicopters carrying the National Ensign along with the service ensigns of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, captivating the audience below.

The event, led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat, saw the helicopters fly in a striking 'dhwaj formation', marking a patriotic gesture to honor the spirit of the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025