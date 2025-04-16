Left Menu

The Dollar’s Downfall: Tariffs and Trade Troubles Shake Confidence

The U.S. dollar has declined against major currencies like the Swiss franc and euro amid tariff-related market anxiety. Despite temporary gains, the currency continues to struggle. Tariff announcements have enhanced the euro's appeal and buoyed other currencies while raising worries about U.S. economic policy and potential recession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:24 IST
The Dollar’s Downfall: Tariffs and Trade Troubles Shake Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the U.S. dollar continued its downward trajectory, registering notable declines against the Swiss franc and euro, amid renewed market aversion driven by tariff-induced uncertainties. Global financial markets are on edge as escalating tariff tensions shake confidence in U.S. economic policies.

Despite attempting a rebound earlier this week, where the dollar saw modest gains, it faced pressures in the European trading day that nudged it back toward last week's lows. The apprehensions stem from the U.S. administration's recent restrictions on chip exports to China and an inquiry into imposing tariffs on critical minerals.

The franc and euro surged on growing European investor sentiment to reduce exposure to U.S. assets, while traders watched evolving discussions between Japan and the U.S. for any indications on yen adjustments. Market watchers also anticipate key U.S. economic indicators and central bank meetings, crucial for gauging future monetary policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025