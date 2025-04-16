The Dollar’s Downfall: Tariffs and Trade Troubles Shake Confidence

On Wednesday, the U.S. dollar continued its downward trajectory, registering notable declines against the Swiss franc and euro, amid renewed market aversion driven by tariff-induced uncertainties. Global financial markets are on edge as escalating tariff tensions shake confidence in U.S. economic policies.

Despite attempting a rebound earlier this week, where the dollar saw modest gains, it faced pressures in the European trading day that nudged it back toward last week's lows. The apprehensions stem from the U.S. administration's recent restrictions on chip exports to China and an inquiry into imposing tariffs on critical minerals.

The franc and euro surged on growing European investor sentiment to reduce exposure to U.S. assets, while traders watched evolving discussions between Japan and the U.S. for any indications on yen adjustments. Market watchers also anticipate key U.S. economic indicators and central bank meetings, crucial for gauging future monetary policies.

