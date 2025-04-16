Left Menu

Innovators Shine at ADGHW 2025: Shaping Future of Global Health

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025 awarded innovators worldwide for their pioneering contributions to digital health, biotechnology, and diagnostics. The event, recognizing excellence in health innovation, drew submissions globally, aiming to advance health technologies, personalized medicine, and collaborative efforts in enhancing global health systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:23 IST
Innovators and institutions around the globe have been celebrated for their groundbreaking contributions to the future of health at the Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) 2025. This year's event recognized the recipients of the prestigious ADGHW Innovation Awards, who have made giant strides in digital health, biotechnology, and diagnostics.

Among other recognitions, Dr. Ardem Patapoutian received accolades in the individual category for his work on pain perception at Scripps Research Institute, advancing personalized medicine. Institutions like the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and University of Pennsylvania were lauded for their groundbreaking work in gene editing and mRNA platform technology, respectively.

The event, sponsored by e& and PureHealth, drew attention to Abu Dhabi's role in fostering a global health ecosystem. Contributors engaged in spirited discussion on themes such as longevity, precision health, and digital health, marking Abu Dhabi as an epicenter of health innovation and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

