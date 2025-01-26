Left Menu

Mani Ratnam's Unseen Vision: SRK and Kajol in Alai Payuthey

Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam revealed his initial plan to cast Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the 2000 film 'Alai Payuthey', which ultimately starred R. Madhavan and Shalini. Ratnam discussed his filmmaking approach and challenges at a retrospective event in Mumbai, highlighting his emphasis on human stories intertwined with political themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:04 IST
Mani Ratnam's Unseen Vision: SRK and Kajol in Alai Payuthey
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam disclosed a captivating piece of cinematic history, sharing his initial plans to cast Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol for his 2000 hit 'Alai Payuthey'. However, the idea was shelved due to unresolved elements in the film's climax.

The Tamil romantic musical, eventually starring R. Madhavan and Shalini, was later adapted into Hindi as 'Saathiya'. At a G5A Retrospective event, Ratnam explained how he cracked the film's pivotal climax only during the making of his 1998 film 'Dil Se' with Shah Rukh Khan.

Expressing the fluid nature of filmmaking, Ratnam revealed that films undergo constant transformation from conception to editing. He emphasized the human stories in his work, often intertwined with politics, and shared his cautious approach to creating films like 'Bombay' and 'Roja' today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025