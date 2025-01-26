Mani Ratnam's Unseen Vision: SRK and Kajol in Alai Payuthey

Renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam disclosed a captivating piece of cinematic history, sharing his initial plans to cast Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol for his 2000 hit 'Alai Payuthey'. However, the idea was shelved due to unresolved elements in the film's climax.

The Tamil romantic musical, eventually starring R. Madhavan and Shalini, was later adapted into Hindi as 'Saathiya'. At a G5A Retrospective event, Ratnam explained how he cracked the film's pivotal climax only during the making of his 1998 film 'Dil Se' with Shah Rukh Khan.

Expressing the fluid nature of filmmaking, Ratnam revealed that films undergo constant transformation from conception to editing. He emphasized the human stories in his work, often intertwined with politics, and shared his cautious approach to creating films like 'Bombay' and 'Roja' today.

