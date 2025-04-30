Pawar Backs Congress Call for Special Parliament Session Over Pahalgam Attack

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has lent his support to the Congress party's call for a special session of Parliament to debate the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. This move, he believes, will demonstrate the nation's unified stance against terrorism.

Pawar made his appeal during a press conference following a temple ceremony, labeling the tragic event as an assault on the entire country. The massacre, which saw 26 tourists killed, has sparked calls for a collective response.

Key Congress figures, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, have formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene Parliament, underscoring the need for a united front in addressing the crisis.

