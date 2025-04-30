Pawar Backs Congress Call for Special Parliament Session Over Pahalgam Attack
NCP chief Sharad Pawar supports Congress' call for a special parliament session to address the Pahalgam terror attack. This discussion aims to show national unity. The attack left 26 dead and several injured. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, urge Prime Minister Modi to convene the session.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has lent his support to the Congress party's call for a special session of Parliament to debate the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. This move, he believes, will demonstrate the nation's unified stance against terrorism.
Pawar made his appeal during a press conference following a temple ceremony, labeling the tragic event as an assault on the entire country. The massacre, which saw 26 tourists killed, has sparked calls for a collective response.
Key Congress figures, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, have formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene Parliament, underscoring the need for a united front in addressing the crisis.
