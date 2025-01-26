Revolutionizing Dairy: India's Milk Mantra
The Department of Animal Husbandry's tableau at an event highlighted India's status as the world's top milk producer. The tableau demonstrated White Revolution 2.0, the Pandharpuri buffalo breed, the Foot and Mouth Disease vaccination program, and displayed the cultural importance of milk and ghee production in India.
India's dominance as the world's leading milk producer took center stage through the vibrant tableau of the Department of Animal Husbandry. This visual celebration highlighted initiatives like White Revolution 2.0 with milk depicted flowing from a vessel, symbolizing growth and abundance.
The tableau featured the Pandharpuri buffalo, a representative of over 70 indigenous breeds in India. It emphasized the role of women in agriculture, showcasing a woman farmer tending to a buffalo, complemented by a veterinarian administering vaccines, underscoring the Department's commitment to its universal Foot and Mouth Disease vaccination initiative.
The tableau celebrated traditional practices with women churning ghee using the 'bilona' method, spotlighting the Bharat Pashudhan live database's use for full traceability. The presence of Kamadhenu, the divine cow, symbolized prosperity, while riders transporting milk on eco-friendly vehicles underscored India's grassroots dairy revolution.
