India's Magnificent 76th Republic Day: A Display of Unity and Strength

India marked its 76th Republic Day with a splendid military parade on Sunday, celebrating both its military prowess and spirit of unity. A showcase of indigenous weaponry, elite marching contingents, and the nation's military strength were on display at the event, attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest.

For the first time, a tri-services tableau rolled down the iconic Kartavya Path, showcasing synchronized operations among land, water, and air forces, complete with the indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft, and advanced light helicopters. The parade's theme, "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat" (Strong and Secure India), emphasized the nation's commitment to its defense capabilities.

Among the highlights was the debut of the indigenously developed Pralay missile system. The parade featured participation from various regiments and contingents, including a 352-member marching band from Indonesia, adding an international flavor to the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)