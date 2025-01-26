Left Menu

India's Magnificent 76th Republic Day: A Display of Unity and Strength

India celebrated its 76th Republic Day with a grand military parade featuring marching contingents, advanced weaponry, and indigenous systems. President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia was the chief guest. The parade showcased joint operations among armed forces and introduced the Pralay missile system for the first time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:51 IST
India's Magnificent 76th Republic Day: A Display of Unity and Strength
  • Country:
  • India

India marked its 76th Republic Day with a splendid military parade on Sunday, celebrating both its military prowess and spirit of unity. A showcase of indigenous weaponry, elite marching contingents, and the nation's military strength were on display at the event, attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest.

For the first time, a tri-services tableau rolled down the iconic Kartavya Path, showcasing synchronized operations among land, water, and air forces, complete with the indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft, and advanced light helicopters. The parade's theme, "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat" (Strong and Secure India), emphasized the nation's commitment to its defense capabilities.

Among the highlights was the debut of the indigenously developed Pralay missile system. The parade featured participation from various regiments and contingents, including a 352-member marching band from Indonesia, adding an international flavor to the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025