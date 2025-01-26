Left Menu

Spectacular 'Dare Devils' Motorcycle Stunts Dazzle at Republic Day Celebration

During the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, the Army's Corps of Signals 'Dare Devils' Motorcycle Rider Display Team captivated the audience with breathtaking stunts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:03 IST
During the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, the Army's 'Dare Devils', the Motorcycle Rider Display Team from the Corps of Signals, mesmerized spectators with their extraordinary stunts.

Under the leadership of Captain Dimple Singh Bhati, the team performed awe-inspiring formations, including a world record-breaking salute to President Droupadi Murmu from a motorcycle-mounted 12-foot ladder.

The display featured evocative formations, highlighting the soldiers' valor, and was crowned by a human pyramid showcasing unparalleled coordination and skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

