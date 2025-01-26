Spectacular 'Dare Devils' Motorcycle Stunts Dazzle at Republic Day Celebration
During the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, the Army's Corps of Signals 'Dare Devils' Motorcycle Rider Display Team captivated the audience with breathtaking stunts. Led by Captain Dimple Singh Bhati, they showcased remarkable skills, courage, and teamwork while setting world records in various formations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
During the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, the Army's 'Dare Devils', the Motorcycle Rider Display Team from the Corps of Signals, mesmerized spectators with their extraordinary stunts.
Under the leadership of Captain Dimple Singh Bhati, the team performed awe-inspiring formations, including a world record-breaking salute to President Droupadi Murmu from a motorcycle-mounted 12-foot ladder.
The display featured evocative formations, highlighting the soldiers' valor, and was crowned by a human pyramid showcasing unparalleled coordination and skill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NIVEA Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS with Largest Online Moisturiser Video Chain
Smooth Republic Day Parade Rehearsals on Kartavya Path
Racing Against Time: Brazil's Deolira Aims for Guinness World Record
Republic Day Preparations: Helicopters Grounded, New World Record Set by Daredevils
Indian Army Daredevils Set New World Record with Human Pyramid on Motorcycles