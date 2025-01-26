Left Menu

Republic Day Parade: A Celebration of 'Jan Bhagidari'

Around 10,000 special guests from various sectors, including sarpanches, disaster relief workers, and Paralympic athletes, attended the Republic Day parade to promote 'Jan Bhagidari.' They witnessed the event and visited prominent places in Delhi, recognizing those who effectively utilized government schemes.

Around 10,000 special guests, including village sarpanches, disaster relief workers, and Paralympic athletes, marked their presence at the Republic Day parade on Sunday at Kartavya Path. Their invitation aligned with the government's to amplify 'Jan Bhagidari' in endeavours of national significance.

Diverse invitees showcased effective utilization of government schemes, such as sarpanches whose villages accomplished their targets under specific government schemes. Over 500 sarpanches from top-performing villages were lauded at the event.

Guests represented various spheres - from 300 disaster relief workers, 400 water warriors, to 500 ASHA workers and Paralympic athletes. They also explored landmarks in Delhi, enhancing their ceremonial visit with cultural insights.

