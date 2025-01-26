Left Menu

Kannada actor Anant Nag, an illustrious veteran in the film industry for over five decades, attributes his Padma Bhushan Award to the people of Karnataka. Expressing gratitude, Nag reflects on the public's role in his recognition, emphasizing his longstanding commitment to the arts and the community's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:05 IST
Anant Nag: Celebrated Kannada Actor Honored with Padma Bhushan

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag has credited the people of Karnataka for his nomination for the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour. In an interview with PTI, he dedicated the award to the public who supported him throughout his illustrious five-decade career.

Nag spoke of his artistic journey, which started in theatre and eventually transitioned into film. He highlighted the significance of public participation following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for inclusive Padma award nominations.

Reflecting on his recent break from acting, Nag explained that it wasn't self-imposed but due to unappealing scripts and roles. Despite this hiatus, his contributions to cinema have garnered widespread acclaim, leading to his recognition with the Padma Bhushan at age 76.

(With inputs from agencies.)

