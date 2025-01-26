Left Menu

Paul McCartney Sounds Alarm on AI's Impact on Creative Rights

Paul McCartney has expressed concerns over the use of artificial intelligence in the music and film industries, urging the UK government to protect artists’ copyrights. With legal uncertainties surrounding AI, McCartney warns of tech giants potentially exploiting creative works without compensating original creators, threatening the creative industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:19 IST
Paul McCartney Sounds Alarm on AI's Impact on Creative Rights
Paul McCartney

Legendary Beatles musician Paul McCartney has raised alarms over artificial intelligence's potential to exploit artists, urging the UK government to safeguard creative industries through upcoming copyright reforms.

The music and film sectors worldwide are wrestling with AI models capable of producing outputs from training on popular works, often bypassing original creators' rights. Britain's December proposal introduced a framework to help artists license their works for AI training, though it also suggested exceptions for broader AI use where rights aren't reserved.

In a BBC interview, McCartney expressed concerns that only tech giants would gain unless copyrights are strictly enforced. He emphasized, "AI is a great thing, but it shouldn't rip creative people off." The government is consulting on copyright law reforms to address legal ambiguities that could hinder AI technology investment. McCartney, who recently used AI to recreate late Beatles member John Lennon's voice, highlighted risks of artists losing ownership if reforms aren't well-managed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025