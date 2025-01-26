Paul McCartney Sounds Alarm on AI's Impact on Creative Rights

Legendary Beatles musician Paul McCartney has raised alarms over artificial intelligence's potential to exploit artists, urging the UK government to safeguard creative industries through upcoming copyright reforms.

The music and film sectors worldwide are wrestling with AI models capable of producing outputs from training on popular works, often bypassing original creators' rights. Britain's December proposal introduced a framework to help artists license their works for AI training, though it also suggested exceptions for broader AI use where rights aren't reserved.

In a BBC interview, McCartney expressed concerns that only tech giants would gain unless copyrights are strictly enforced. He emphasized, "AI is a great thing, but it shouldn't rip creative people off." The government is consulting on copyright law reforms to address legal ambiguities that could hinder AI technology investment. McCartney, who recently used AI to recreate late Beatles member John Lennon's voice, highlighted risks of artists losing ownership if reforms aren't well-managed.

