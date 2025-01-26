Bihar's Pride: Celebrating Padma awardees and their monumental contributions
Anshuman Sinha, son of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, celebrates the awarding of the Padma Vibhushan to his mother, marking the first time a folk singer has received all three Padma awards. The accomplishment highlights Bihar's rich cultural heritage. Other recipients include posthumous awards to Sushil Kumar Modi and Acharya Kishore Kunal.
Anshuman Sinha, son of the iconic folk singer Sharda Sinha, expressed immense pride as his mother was posthumously honored with the Padma Vibhushan. This award represents the first instance of a folk singer achieving all three Padma honors, underscoring her significant role in promoting Bihar's cultural heritage through Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Bajjika folk music.
Known as 'Bihar Kokila', Sharda Sinha left an indelible mark with her 'Chhath' and folk melodies, along with popular tracks like 'Taar Bijli' and 'Babul'. Her passing last November marked the end of an era, but her legacy prevails as a beacon of cultural pride. Former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, a stalwart in Bihar politics, was also honored posthumously with the Padma Bhushan, remembered for his long-standing contributions to the state's political fabric.
The list of illustrious Padma awardees from Bihar also includes Acharya Kishore Kunal, a prominent socio-religious figure awarded the Padma Shri posthumously. Celebrated personalities such as Nirmala Devi for Sujani embroidery and Bhim Singh Bhavesh, 'Musahar Ki Messiah', who dedicated efforts towards societal upliftment, likewise earned recognition. Each honored figure not only enhances Bihar's reputation but also emphasizes the region's dedication to cultural, societal, and traditional arts advancement.
