Telugu Icon Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan

Veteran Telugu actor Balakrishna received the Padma Bhushan award. He met Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, expressing gratitude and advocating for Bharat Ratna for his father, N T Rama Rao. Balakrishna's career, work in healthcare, and political achievements were acknowledged during the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:53 IST
Balakrishna
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Telugu actor Balakrishna was lauded by Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy upon his selection for the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. Balakrishna extended his gratitude to the minister, seizing the opportunity to advocate for the Bharat Ratna award for his father, the legendary N T Rama Rao.

Speaking at the event, Reddy commended Balakrishna for his impressive 50-year film career and his philanthropic efforts as chairman of the Indo-American Cancer Hospital. The facility, founded by N T Rama Rao in memory of his wife, stands as a testament to the family's commitment to healthcare.

The actor-politician, a third-time MLA from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, expressed appreciation to film industry colleagues and his supporters in Hindupur constituency for their unwavering support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

