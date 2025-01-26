Padma Shri Honor Bolsters Flute Maestro Pandit Ronu Majumdar's Spirit

Celebrated flute virtuoso Pandit Ronu Majumdar, recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award, conveyed his heartfelt gratitude for the recognition. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Majumdar lauded the central government for bestowing this honor and attributed his success to the guidance of his mentors, Pandit Ravi Shankar and Pandit Vijay Raghav Rao, alongside the unyielding support of his family.

Expressing appreciation for the Home Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Majumdar remarked, "This award is a tonic, reinvigorating my dedication to hard work." Known for his roots in the Maihar gharana, Majumdar has traveled extensively, sharing his craft across Europe, the United States, Canada, and beyond. He advises the younger generation to eschew shortcuts and strive diligently for success.

Beyond his classical prowess, Majumdar has engaged in numerous collaborations and jugalbandis with leading artists, even venturing into fusion music. The Padma Awards, established in 1954, are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, recognizing exceptional public service. The committee, headed by the Cabinet Secretary, presents recommendations to the Prime Minister and the President for approval. Among this year's honorees are notable personalities such as sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak and musician Ricky Kej.

