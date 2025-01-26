Republic Day in West Bengal: A Celebration of Unity and Commitment
West Bengal celebrated Republic Day with Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading events. The parade featured Indian military equipment and participated by students. Cultural programs included dance performances. Political leaders emphasized constitutional values, adding personal pledges to uphold justice and equality.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose unfurled the national flag on Sunday during the Republic Day function at Kolkata's Red Road. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and various military and police contingents participated in the occasion, which highlighted India's military prowess with displays such as Robotic Mules and 'Pinaka' guns.
The event saw committed participation from students across schools, reflected in vibrant cultural programs including the 'Kukri' dance from Darjeeling and performances by students from Sunderbans. Political parties also celebrated, with tricolour hoistings, rallies, and cultural gatherings to mark the 76th Republic Day, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the Constitution.
Political leaders like TMC's Abhishek Banerjee called for introspection on the nation's journey towards justice and equality, while BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Congress's Subhankar Sarkar highlighted the significance of India's foundational values at various events. The celebrations urged a reaffirmation toward an inclusive and prosperous republic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outrage Over Kerala's Disturbing Abuse Case: NCW Demands Justice
National Outcry: NCW Demands Justice in Kerala Sexual Abuse Scandal
Jack Smith's Departure: Justice Department at Crossroads Over Trump Report
Historic Step Toward Justice: UN Expert Welcomes Creation of Special Tribunal for The Gambia
Swift Justice: Grenade Attack Culprits Nabbed in Baramulla