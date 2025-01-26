Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm for Kolkata Police Band at Raj Bhavan

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal showed her displeasure over the initial exclusion of a Kolkata Police band from a Republic Day program at the Raj Bhavan.

Upon her arrival, Banerjee discovered that the police band, a staple of the event, was stationed outside and questioned the decision, highlighting the tradition of their performance.

Determined, Banerjee went to the gate and insisted on their entry, even contacting a senior official to amend the situation. The band ultimately gained entry, and the governor's staff reassured that future ceremonial changes require higher authority approval.

