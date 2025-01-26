Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm for Kolkata Police Band at Raj Bhavan
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her anger when a Kolkata Police band wasn't allowed entry at Raj Bhavan for a Republic Day event. Upon arrival, she insisted the band be permitted, threatening not to enter otherwise. The band was eventually allowed to perform.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal showed her displeasure over the initial exclusion of a Kolkata Police band from a Republic Day program at the Raj Bhavan.
Upon her arrival, Banerjee discovered that the police band, a staple of the event, was stationed outside and questioned the decision, highlighting the tradition of their performance.
Determined, Banerjee went to the gate and insisted on their entry, even contacting a senior official to amend the situation. The band ultimately gained entry, and the governor's staff reassured that future ceremonial changes require higher authority approval.
