Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm for Kolkata Police Band at Raj Bhavan

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her anger when a Kolkata Police band wasn't allowed entry at Raj Bhavan for a Republic Day event. Upon arrival, she insisted the band be permitted, threatening not to enter otherwise. The band was eventually allowed to perform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 23:14 IST
  • India

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal showed her displeasure over the initial exclusion of a Kolkata Police band from a Republic Day program at the Raj Bhavan.

Upon her arrival, Banerjee discovered that the police band, a staple of the event, was stationed outside and questioned the decision, highlighting the tradition of their performance.

Determined, Banerjee went to the gate and insisted on their entry, even contacting a senior official to amend the situation. The band ultimately gained entry, and the governor's staff reassured that future ceremonial changes require higher authority approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

