McCartney Raises Concerns Over AI in Creative Industries

In recent entertainment news, Beatles legend Paul McCartney has voiced concerns over the potential misuse of artificial intelligence in creative industries. He urged the UK government to ensure that upcoming copyright reforms safeguard artists from unauthorized AI-generated content.

McCartney's caution comes in the wake of challenges faced by the global music and film sectors regarding AI models that produce original outputs after being trained on existing works, often without compensating the original creators.

In other news, Brazilians took to social media to celebrate the Oscar nominations for 'I'm Still Here,' directed by Walter Salles. The film, a collaboration between Brazil and France, received accolades for best picture, best international feature, and best actress for Fernanda Torres.

(With inputs from agencies.)