Motwani Jadeja Foundation Empowers Future Indian Leaders at Davos

The Motwani Jadeja Foundation hosted a delegation of 10 Indian leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, providing them with opportunities to engage with global stakeholders on issues like AI and climate change. Their participation is part of a broader initiative to connect Indian innovators with international networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Davos)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

DAVOS, Switzerland – The Motwani Jadeja Foundation (MJF) showcased a group of 10 Indian leaders at the prestigious World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. These emerging leaders had the chance to network with global figures, delving into matters like artificial intelligence, climate change, and sustainability.

This delegation was part of the Motwani Jadeja Global Leaders Program, an effort aimed at linking India's top innovators with international resources to expand their impact globally. Participants included notable names like Anirudh Sharma and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who joined as a mentor.

During the meeting, these leaders met various influential stakeholders, including global business magnates and investors. Asha Jadeja, the foundation's founder, emphasized the importance of connecting India's changemakers with international platforms. The foundation remains dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs through various initiatives, honoring the legacy of Rajeev Motwani.

