Motwani Jadeja Foundation Empowers Future Indian Leaders at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland – The Motwani Jadeja Foundation (MJF) showcased a group of 10 Indian leaders at the prestigious World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. These emerging leaders had the chance to network with global figures, delving into matters like artificial intelligence, climate change, and sustainability.

This delegation was part of the Motwani Jadeja Global Leaders Program, an effort aimed at linking India's top innovators with international resources to expand their impact globally. Participants included notable names like Anirudh Sharma and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who joined as a mentor.

During the meeting, these leaders met various influential stakeholders, including global business magnates and investors. Asha Jadeja, the foundation's founder, emphasized the importance of connecting India's changemakers with international platforms. The foundation remains dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs through various initiatives, honoring the legacy of Rajeev Motwani.

(With inputs from agencies.)