Tragic Visit: Devotees' Demise at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Tragedy struck at Ayodhya's Ram temple when two elderly devotees from Haryana died while paying homage, official sources reported on Monday.

Local police dispelled rumors circulating on social media of a fatal stampede, clarifying that both victims, a woman and a man, fainted while queuing and succumbed at Sri Ram Hospital, possibly due to cardiac arrest. The case remains under investigation as identities have yet to be confirmed.

Contrary to social media claims, the police emphasized that no stampede occurred, reassuring the public of substantial security measures in Ayodhya. The incident comes amid a heavy influx of worshippers returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to the newly inaugurated temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)