Social Media Platforms Ordered to Remove Controversial Shazia Ilmi Video

The Delhi High Court instructed social media platforms X and Instagram to remove posts featuring a video of BJP leader Shazia Ilmi, citing privacy violations. The court emphasized the need for consent in recording and sharing such content following Ilmi's withdrawal from a live debate hosted by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:42 IST
The Delhi High Court has mandated social media platforms X and Instagram to remove posts featuring a controversial video of BJP leader Shazia Ilmi. The footage captures Ilmi withdrawing from a live news debate, a move the court deemed a violation of her privacy rights.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora issued the directive after being informed that users had uploaded the video despite judicial orders for its removal. The video, associated with a July 2024 debate on the Agniveer scheme hosted by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, was shared without Ilmi's consent.

In response to Ilmi's plea, the court instructed X to act against the violating social media accounts and provide subscriber information to the plaintiff. This order follows an earlier Rs 25,000 penalty on Ilmi for allegedly suppressing facts in her defamation and privacy violation claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

