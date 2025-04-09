Viral Stunt on Delhi Metro: Man Arrested for Bizarre Social Media Antics

A 25-year-old man from Shahdara has been arrested for causing a disruption on a Delhi Metro train by pretending to consume alcohol and eat eggs, all in pursuit of social media fame, officials confirmed.

The suspect, Aakash Kumar, was identified through a viral video that circulated online, showing him drinking from a bottle and eating a peeled egg onboard a metro train on the Pink Line, headed towards Maujpur.

The Metro Police, with assistance from DMRC staff, CISF personnel, and housekeeping staff, successfully tracked down Kumar in Burari following a complaint from Amar Dev, Senior Station Manager at Karkardooma Metro Station. During interrogation, Kumar admitted the entire act was staged, using a soft drink as a prop, purely to gain popularity on social media. Legal proceedings are underway per Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Railway Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)