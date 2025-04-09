Left Menu

Viral Stunt on Delhi Metro: Man Arrested for Bizarre Social Media Antics

Aakash Kumar, a 25-year-old man from Shahdara, was arrested for creating a nuisance on a Delhi Metro train by pretending to consume alcohol and eating eggs to gain social media attention. He was identified and apprehended following a video that went viral. Legal action has been initiated against him.

A 25-year-old man from Shahdara has been arrested for causing a disruption on a Delhi Metro train by pretending to consume alcohol and eat eggs, all in pursuit of social media fame, officials confirmed.

The suspect, Aakash Kumar, was identified through a viral video that circulated online, showing him drinking from a bottle and eating a peeled egg onboard a metro train on the Pink Line, headed towards Maujpur.

The Metro Police, with assistance from DMRC staff, CISF personnel, and housekeeping staff, successfully tracked down Kumar in Burari following a complaint from Amar Dev, Senior Station Manager at Karkardooma Metro Station. During interrogation, Kumar admitted the entire act was staged, using a soft drink as a prop, purely to gain popularity on social media. Legal proceedings are underway per Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Railway Act.

