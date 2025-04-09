Pakistan Court Demands Answers on Social Media Block

The Peshawar High Court has sought a response from Pakistan's Ministry of Interior concerning the blocking of the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) across the nation.

The court is acting on a petition filed by Advocate Nouman Muhib Kakakhel, who claims the disruptions infringe on legal and constitutional rights.

A two-member bench directed the ministry to provide a thorough report, highlighting the platform's importance for communication and its impact on Pakistan's IT sector.

