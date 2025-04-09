Left Menu

Pakistan Court Demands Answers on Social Media Block

The Peshawar High Court in Pakistan has demanded a response from the Ministry of Interior regarding the blocking of social media platform X. This move comes after a petition argued that the block violates constitutional rights. A report from the Ministry is expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Peshawar High Court has sought a response from Pakistan's Ministry of Interior concerning the blocking of the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) across the nation.

The court is acting on a petition filed by Advocate Nouman Muhib Kakakhel, who claims the disruptions infringe on legal and constitutional rights.

A two-member bench directed the ministry to provide a thorough report, highlighting the platform's importance for communication and its impact on Pakistan's IT sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

