Pakistan Court Demands Answers on Social Media Block
The Peshawar High Court in Pakistan has demanded a response from the Ministry of Interior regarding the blocking of social media platform X. This move comes after a petition argued that the block violates constitutional rights. A report from the Ministry is expected.
The Peshawar High Court has sought a response from Pakistan's Ministry of Interior concerning the blocking of the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) across the nation.
The court is acting on a petition filed by Advocate Nouman Muhib Kakakhel, who claims the disruptions infringe on legal and constitutional rights.
A two-member bench directed the ministry to provide a thorough report, highlighting the platform's importance for communication and its impact on Pakistan's IT sector.
