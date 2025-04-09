Left Menu

Chilling Reality: 'Logout' Explores the Dark Side of Social Media

'Logout', starring Babil Khan, is a thriller diving into the tense and unsettling world of social media. A story of obsession and digital dependence, this film, directed by Amit Golani, highlights the dangers of the virtual world. Premiering on ZEE5, its gripping narrative has already gained international recognition.

A new thriller, 'Logout', featuring Babil Khan in the lead role, is set to debut on streaming platform ZEE5 on April 18. The film, directed by Amit Golani and penned by Biswapati Sarkar, promises a gripping tale centered around the dark underbelly of social media.

Acclaimed actors Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan join Khan in this cinematic venture produced by Digital 18 Media Private Limited and Posham Pa Pictures. 'Logout' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit, having been featured at prominent festivals in Melbourne and Florence.

The story traces the life of Pratyush, played by Khan, a social media influencer nearing a milestone of 10 million followers. His life spirals after an obsessed fan entangles him in a chilling cat-and-mouse game, forcing him to confront his digital reality. Golani hopes the film's release on a global platform like ZEE5 will captivate audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

