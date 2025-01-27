Celebrating Legacy: The Remarkable Life of Libia Lobo Sardesai
Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai recently visited 100-year-old freedom fighter Libia Lobo Sardesai to congratulate her on receiving the Padma Shri. She co-founded an underground radio station in 1955 to oppose Portuguese rule in Goa. Libia humbly credited her achievements to God's grace and her simple contributions to the freedom movement.
- Country:
- India
In a commendable gesture, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai paid a visit to Libia Lobo Sardesai, a 100-year-old freedom fighter. Sardesai, recently honored with the Padma Shri, was acknowledged for her pivotal role in Goa's liberation from Portuguese rule.
Among her notable accomplishments, Sardesai co-founded a clandestine radio station, 'Voz da Liberdade' (Voice of Freedom), in 1955. Her initiative aimed to counter Portuguese colonial propaganda and inspire the local population to rally against oppression.
Upon receiving praise from Governor Pillai, Sardesai humbly remarked that she had only done what came naturally to her. Expressing gratitude, she attributed her lifelong dedication and recognition to divine grace.
(With inputs from agencies.)