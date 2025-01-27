Uncle Peter's Pancakes Expands Rapidly Across India

New Delhi, 27th January, 2025 – Uncle Peter's Pancakes, renowned as India's largest pancake brand, has witnessed remarkable growth by opening 25 new outlets within the past three months. The brand now operates in 30 cities, including Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Mumbai, catering to an increasing demand for its signature eggless pancakes across India.

The brand's rapid ascent is noteworthy, moving from a modest start to becoming a household favorite, clinching the spotlight after appearing on Shark Tank India, where it struck deals with three sharks. This national exposure propelled its popularity, expanding its customer reach and sparking an uptick in franchise inquiries.

"We're delighted with the response from both customers and franchisees," Sundeep Singh, Founder & CEO, mentioned. The ambition is set on reaching 100 outlets by March 2025, aiming to satisfy the pancake craving nationwide, especially in tier 2 and smaller cities. The unique eggless offering caters to both traditional tastes and health-conscious markets, solidifying UPP's leadership in India's QSR landscape.

