Smriti Irani: Spearheading Gender Equality at Davos 2025

At the 2025 Davos summit, Smriti Irani emerged as a pivotal leader for gender equity. As Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good Gender Equity and Equality, she led key initiatives emphasizing the economic imperative of gender parity.

Engaging with global figures like Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Bill Gates, Irani explored gender-responsive frameworks and health innovations. Through high-profile engagements, she advocated for integrating women in global value chains and digital skilling, aiming to boost the global GDP significantly.

Irani's dialogues at Davos underscored a data-driven, impactful approach, uniting industry leaders to prioritize women in leadership roles and healthcare access. Her efforts solidified the Alliance's status as a catalyst for sustainable, inclusive global growth.

