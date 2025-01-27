Left Menu

Smriti Irani: Spearheading Gender Equality at Davos 2025

Smriti Irani, as Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good Gender Equity and Equality, championed gender equity at Davos 2025. Through strategic discussions with world leaders and partnerships with key influencers, she emphasized gender equity as essential for global economic progress and social transformation, advocating for systemic change across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:00 IST
Smriti Irani: Spearheading Gender Equality at Davos 2025
Smriti Irani
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At the 2025 Davos summit, Smriti Irani emerged as a pivotal leader for gender equity. As Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good Gender Equity and Equality, she led key initiatives emphasizing the economic imperative of gender parity.

Engaging with global figures like Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Bill Gates, Irani explored gender-responsive frameworks and health innovations. Through high-profile engagements, she advocated for integrating women in global value chains and digital skilling, aiming to boost the global GDP significantly.

Irani's dialogues at Davos underscored a data-driven, impactful approach, uniting industry leaders to prioritize women in leadership roles and healthcare access. Her efforts solidified the Alliance's status as a catalyst for sustainable, inclusive global growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025