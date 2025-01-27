Smriti Irani: Spearheading Gender Equality at Davos 2025
Smriti Irani, as Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good Gender Equity and Equality, championed gender equity at Davos 2025. Through strategic discussions with world leaders and partnerships with key influencers, she emphasized gender equity as essential for global economic progress and social transformation, advocating for systemic change across sectors.
- Country:
- Switzerland
At the 2025 Davos summit, Smriti Irani emerged as a pivotal leader for gender equity. As Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good Gender Equity and Equality, she led key initiatives emphasizing the economic imperative of gender parity.
Engaging with global figures like Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Bill Gates, Irani explored gender-responsive frameworks and health innovations. Through high-profile engagements, she advocated for integrating women in global value chains and digital skilling, aiming to boost the global GDP significantly.
Irani's dialogues at Davos underscored a data-driven, impactful approach, uniting industry leaders to prioritize women in leadership roles and healthcare access. Her efforts solidified the Alliance's status as a catalyst for sustainable, inclusive global growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jasprit Bumrah: A Stellar but Fragile Leadership Prospect
Highlights in Sports: Victories, Transfers, and New Leadership
UK Shifts Gears Towards AI Leadership Amid Industrial Challenges
Milanovic's Resounding Victory: A Challenge to Croatia's Conservative Leadership
Canada's Liberal Leadership Race: Key Contenders Emerge