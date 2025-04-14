Left Menu

Germany Awaits Decision on Merz's Leadership: A Coalition in the Making

The German parliament is set to choose Friedrich Merz as the Chancellor if his proposed coalition garners approval. The coalition between CDU, CSU, and SPD holds a slight majority. Approval from the SPD membership and CDU convention is pending. Merz aims to drive economic growth and modernization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:52 IST
Germany Awaits Decision on Merz's Leadership: A Coalition in the Making
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany stands on the brink of new leadership with parliament poised to elect Friedrich Merz as the nation's next Chancellor. Scheduled for May 6, this decision hinges on the approval of a coalition agreement reached among Merz's proposed government parties.

The coalition, which includes Merz's Christian Democratic Union, its Bavarian ally, the Christian Social Union, and the centre-left Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz, holds a narrow majority in the Bundestag. Speaker Julia Klöckner has announced plans to convene the parliamentary session early next month.

While the Social Democrats' membership ballot and the CDU's party convention have yet to ratify the coalition agreement, leaders express confidence. Despite internal party opposition and poor electoral performance, SPD co-leader Lars Klingbeil emphasizes that Germany requires stable governance amid global uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025