Germany Awaits Decision on Merz's Leadership: A Coalition in the Making

Germany stands on the brink of new leadership with parliament poised to elect Friedrich Merz as the nation's next Chancellor. Scheduled for May 6, this decision hinges on the approval of a coalition agreement reached among Merz's proposed government parties.

The coalition, which includes Merz's Christian Democratic Union, its Bavarian ally, the Christian Social Union, and the centre-left Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz, holds a narrow majority in the Bundestag. Speaker Julia Klöckner has announced plans to convene the parliamentary session early next month.

While the Social Democrats' membership ballot and the CDU's party convention have yet to ratify the coalition agreement, leaders express confidence. Despite internal party opposition and poor electoral performance, SPD co-leader Lars Klingbeil emphasizes that Germany requires stable governance amid global uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)