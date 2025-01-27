Gujarat Launches 'Chalo Kumbh Chale' Bus Service

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has flagged off a novel bus service aimed at transporting devotees to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh.

The service, operating under the 'Chalo Kumbh Chale' scheme, was launched by the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation in collaboration with the Tourism Corporation. The inaugural AC bus left Gandhinagar Circuit House on a scheduled journey.

Serving as a response to high demand, the government has announced plans for more buses following a sold-out first run. The service offers a 3-night/4-day travel package priced at Rs 8,100 per person, complete with accommodations.

(With inputs from agencies.)