Gujarat Launches 'Chalo Kumbh Chale' Bus Service
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a new bus service to Prayagraj for devotees attending the Mahakumbh. The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation and Tourism Corporation launched the 'Chalo Kumbh Chale' scheme, offering a 3-night/4-day package. Additional buses are being introduced due to high demand.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:15 IST
Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has flagged off a novel bus service aimed at transporting devotees to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh.
The service, operating under the 'Chalo Kumbh Chale' scheme, was launched by the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation in collaboration with the Tourism Corporation. The inaugural AC bus left Gandhinagar Circuit House on a scheduled journey.
Serving as a response to high demand, the government has announced plans for more buses following a sold-out first run. The service offers a 3-night/4-day travel package priced at Rs 8,100 per person, complete with accommodations.
