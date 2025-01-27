Akal Takht Jathedar Calls for Activation of Shiromani Akali Dal Committee

In a recent statement, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh pressed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to make operational the committee designated to oversee the party's membership drive, affirming the directive delivered on December 2 remains unheeded.

Challenging the SAD's compliance, dissident leaders voiced their frustrations, noting the committee needs to function according to the Akal Takht's instruction. This direction was first publicized from the Akal Takht's podium on December 2 when Singh emphasized the necessity of the committee's activation.

Complications arose when the SAD working committee formed its own panel, bypassing two members from the Akal Takht framework. In response, Singh reiterated his call for adherence, stressing the importance of implementing the mandated structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)