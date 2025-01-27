Left Menu

Auschwitz Survivors Call for Action Against Rising Antisemitism

Auschwitz survivors gather for the 80th anniversary of the camp's liberation, warning of increasing antisemitism worldwide. Despite dwindling numbers, prominent survivors speak out against the rise of hatred and urge leaders to learn from history. Global dignitaries, excluding Russia, attended the solemn observance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oswiecim | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Survivors of Auschwitz gathered with world leaders to commemorate the 80th anniversary of its liberation, issuing warnings about the rise of antisemitism and hatred in today's society.

Notable figures like Leon Weintraub and Marian Turski highlighted the resurgence of radical ideologies, stressing the need to remember the Holocaust victims.

The event, attended by key global leaders but excluding Russia, underscored a call to action to prevent history from repeating itself in the face of growing intolerance.

