Auschwitz Survivors Call for Action Against Rising Antisemitism

Survivors of Auschwitz gathered with world leaders to commemorate the 80th anniversary of its liberation, issuing warnings about the rise of antisemitism and hatred in today's society.

Notable figures like Leon Weintraub and Marian Turski highlighted the resurgence of radical ideologies, stressing the need to remember the Holocaust victims.

The event, attended by key global leaders but excluding Russia, underscored a call to action to prevent history from repeating itself in the face of growing intolerance.

