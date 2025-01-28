Left Menu

Bridging Cultures: Microsoft's Nadella Celebrates India-US Ties

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hailed the longstanding connection between India and the US. During India's 76th Republic Day celebration in Seattle, leaders lauded Indian contributions. The event saw participation from top officials and lawmakers, celebrating the cultural and political ties between the two nations with exhibits and performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 28-01-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 08:25 IST
In a heartening celebration of Indo-American relations, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the enduring bond between India and the US during a Republic Day gala in Seattle.

Hosted by the Consulate General of India, the event drew over 500 attendees, including esteemed guests such as Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson and multiple US Congress members.

Special acknowledgments celebrated Indian-Americans' global contributions, with cultural exhibits and artistic performances enriching the festivities. Iconic Seattle landmarks were illuminated in India's tricolour, reflecting deep cultural ties.

