Bridging Cultures: Microsoft's Nadella Celebrates India-US Ties

In a heartening celebration of Indo-American relations, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the enduring bond between India and the US during a Republic Day gala in Seattle.

Hosted by the Consulate General of India, the event drew over 500 attendees, including esteemed guests such as Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson and multiple US Congress members.

Special acknowledgments celebrated Indian-Americans' global contributions, with cultural exhibits and artistic performances enriching the festivities. Iconic Seattle landmarks were illuminated in India's tricolour, reflecting deep cultural ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)