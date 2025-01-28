Left Menu

Legal Clash: Blake Lively Vs. Justin Baldoni Heads to Court

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continues, with a trial date set for March 9, 2026. Lively accuses Baldoni of sexual harassment on a 2024 film set, while Baldoni denies the allegations and countersues for $400 million. Initial hearings begin February.

The courtroom conflict between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is set to escalate with a trial scheduled for March 9, 2026, as per a judge's statement reported by Variety. Lively, who launched her legal action against Baldoni in December, alleges that the director engaged in sexual harassment during the filming of a 2024 movie.

Judge Lewis J. Liman announced he would hold an initial hearing on February 3. Lively's legal team is expected to call for an order preventing Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, from initiating a public relations strategy concerning the case.

Lively's lawsuit outlines claims of unwelcome and inappropriate conduct by Baldoni on set, including instances affecting other cast and crew members of 'It Ends With Us.' She further alleges retaliation where Baldoni engaged a crisis PR team to damage her reputation.

In defense, Justin Baldoni has refuted the allegations and, through his legal counsel, filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. Freedman has indicated plans to launch a website to disprove Lively's claims. Lively's attorneys have called for protective measures to restrict the dissemination of discovery documents.

Variety also reported that Lively's legal representatives, led by attorney Michael Gottlieb, sought an expedited hearing to address Freedman's media activities. The judge agreed to advance the hearing from February 12 to February 3.

Judge Liman intends to merge the two federal cases, urging parties to prepare for a trial on the proposed date. Nonetheless, should a settlement be reached before trial, the date will be voided, as noted by Variety and ANI.

