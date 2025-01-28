Unveiling the Entertainment World: Boyzone, AI Concerns, and Brazilian Film's Oscars Journey

The vibrant history of entertainment takes center stage with the Boyzone documentary "Boyzone: No Matter What," which tracks the iconic band's journey from Dublin auditions in 1993 to decades of success and challenges.

Meanwhile, Beatles legend Paul McCartney cautions the UK government against potential AI misuse, advocating for copyright reforms to safeguard artists in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

In film, the Brazilian feature "I'm Still Here" shines on the global stage with Oscar nominations, portraying the poignant piece of history from Brazil's military regime through a personal story of loss and perseverance.

