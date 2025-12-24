Entertainment Highlights: K-Pop Resurgence, Chris Rea’s Legacy, and Ellison's Paramount Bid

In a significant cultural development, a K-Pop concert is scheduled to take place in Hong Kong in February, with broadcasts planned across mainland China by a state-run broadcaster. This event fuels hopes for renewed cultural exchanges between China and South Korea following a near-decade-long unofficial ban. The recent summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung further highlights potential changes in cultural policies.

Music fans mourn the loss of English singer-songwriter Chris Rea, who passed away at the age of 74. Renowned for his holiday hit 'Driving Home For Christmas', Rea's legacy spans decades, with his chart-topping 1978 single 'Fool (If You Think It's Over)' securing a Grammy nomination and cementing his place in music history.

In business news, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has committed a personal guarantee of $40.4 billion to support Paramount Skydance's bid to acquire Warner Bros Discovery from Netflix. The move, detailed in a recent filing, seeks to reassure the Warner Bros board over Paramount's financial backing, intensifying the competition for Hollywood's valuable assets.