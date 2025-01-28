Junaid Khan's Dual Path: Theatre and Cinema
Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, embraces both theatre and cinema, debuting in the 2024 film 'Maharaj'. Awaiting the release of his second film 'Loveyapa', Junaid continues to pursue 'good' stories across genres, with support from his father. His upcoming projects include a film with Sai Pallavi.
Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood legend Aamir Khan, is carving out his own niche in the entertainment industry by balancing both theatre and cinema. The young actor made his film debut in 2024 with the period drama 'Maharaj' and continues to pursue his passion for acting across different genres.
Junaid's upcoming film, 'Loveyapa', a romantic-comedy starring Khushi Kapoor and directed by Advait Chandan, is set to hit theatres on February 7. The film, which also marks his first theatrical release, promises a blend of romance and humor, depicting a tangled tale of love and secrets.
Supporting his son's budding career, Aamir Khan remains actively involved, despite his busy schedule. Junaid has also lined up another project, 'Ek Din', with Sai Pallavi, further solidifying his presence in the industry. Junaid is committed to choosing quality stories and collaborating with trusted professionals throughout his journey.
