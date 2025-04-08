Trump Administration Cuts Foreign Aid, Impacting Millions in Crisis

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced a significant reduction in aid to multiple countries, a move that aid officials say could have dire consequences for millions in crisis-affected regions. This decision impacts U.S. assistance to Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Syria, and others.

Sources confirmed that over $1.3 billion in aid has been cut, with severe reductions in emergency food programs provided by the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP). Aid officials warn that such cuts could exacerbate hunger and instability in these vulnerable areas.

Despite urgings from humanitarian groups and Congress, the administration moved forward with these cuts. Many experts fear that the resulting humanitarian fallout will lead to increased instability and potential migration crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)