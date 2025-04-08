Left Menu

Trump Administration Cuts Foreign Aid, Impacting Millions in Crisis

The Trump administration has halted over $1.3 billion in U.S. aid for Afghanistan, Yemen, and others. This includes major funding cuts from critical programs in Somalia and Syria, worsening humanitarian crises there. The move has prompted concerns about severe hunger and destabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 07:58 IST
Trump Administration Cuts Foreign Aid, Impacting Millions in Crisis
Aid

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced a significant reduction in aid to multiple countries, a move that aid officials say could have dire consequences for millions in crisis-affected regions. This decision impacts U.S. assistance to Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Syria, and others.

Sources confirmed that over $1.3 billion in aid has been cut, with severe reductions in emergency food programs provided by the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP). Aid officials warn that such cuts could exacerbate hunger and instability in these vulnerable areas.

Despite urgings from humanitarian groups and Congress, the administration moved forward with these cuts. Many experts fear that the resulting humanitarian fallout will lead to increased instability and potential migration crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025