Northeast's Vibrant Heritage Shines at Maha Kumbh

For the first time, a special camp representing the Northeast is featured at the Maha Kumbh, attracting a large number of devotees. Prominent seers and saints join the akharas for spiritual rituals, while cultural performances and replicas of iconic temples add to the unique experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic first, a dedicated Northeast camp has been established at the Maha Kumbh, drawing an impressive gathering of devotees from the region.

More than 20 saints from remote Northeast areas are participating in the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' alongside the akharas, marking a unique spiritual occasion.

Prominent figures like Padma Shri awardee Chitt Maharaj and Mahant Keshav Das Ji are part of this initiative, which features a replica of the Kamakhya Devi temple and the traditional Vaishnav 'Namghar' system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

