Modi's Critique: Congress' Role in Marginalizing Scheduled Communities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong critique against the Congress party on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, accusing it of turning Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs into 'second-class citizens' while in power. Addressing a gathering, he alleged Congress' historical neglect of the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar.

Modi cited the 1975-77 Emergency to bolster his claim that Congress used the Constitution as a tool for power. He criticized the party for not implementing the Uniform Civil Code and failing to support SCs, STs, and OBCs. Modi underscored his government's commitment to social justice, highlighting efforts to provide water, sanitation, and financial access to marginalized communities.

In his address, Modi announced new airport infrastructure and connectivity, emphasizing the BJP's vision of inclusive development. By increasing the number of airports and ordering thousands of planes, the Modi administration aims to boost employment and economic opportunities. Modi concluded by urging Congress to reconsider its policies and appointments for true social equity.

