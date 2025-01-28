Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Visits Grieving Family in Wayanad

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the family of a woman killed by a tiger in Kerala. The Congress general secretary met the family and participated in a meeting at the district collectorate. The tiger responsible for the attack was found dead with fresh wounds.

Wayanad | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:30 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Member of Parliament from Wayanad and Congress general secretary, made her way to Kerala on Tuesday to console the family of a woman killed by a tiger last week in the district.

Priyanka arrived via Kannur airport and proceeded to Wayanad by road, according to a party source.

After visiting the bereaved family of Radha, who was tragically killed by the tiger while gathering coffee beans, Priyanka attended a meeting at the collectorate. Meanwhile, the reported 'man-eater' tiger was discovered dead in the region, suffering from severe neck wounds that led to its demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

