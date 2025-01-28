Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Visits Grieving Family in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Member of Parliament from Wayanad and Congress general secretary, made her way to Kerala on Tuesday to console the family of a woman killed by a tiger last week in the district.

Priyanka arrived via Kannur airport and proceeded to Wayanad by road, according to a party source.

After visiting the bereaved family of Radha, who was tragically killed by the tiger while gathering coffee beans, Priyanka attended a meeting at the collectorate. Meanwhile, the reported 'man-eater' tiger was discovered dead in the region, suffering from severe neck wounds that led to its demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)