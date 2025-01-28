Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Mishap at Hussain Sagar 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti'

A tragic firecracker mishap at the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' event held at Hussain Sagar Lake has claimed the life of a 25-year-old participant, police have confirmed. The young man was part of a team managing fireworks from a boat during the Republic Day celebration.

The incident, which also caused minor injuries to others, unfolded after Union Minister Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma departed from the venue. Authorities highlighted that the organizers failed to secure specific permission for the fireworks display, although they were authorized to hold the event.

Meanwhile, the search for an engineering student, who went missing due to a subsequent boat fire caused by fireworks, continues under challenging weather conditions. Ajay, a student at the event, remains untraced despite efforts by the NDRF and the Disaster Response Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)