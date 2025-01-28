Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Mishap at Hussain Sagar 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti'

A firecracker mishap during the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' at Hussain Sagar Lake led to the tragic death of a 25-year-old man. The accident, which injured a few others, happened after a fireworks rocket triggered an explosion on a boat. Authorities continue searching for a missing engineering student.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:39 IST
A tragic firecracker mishap at the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' event held at Hussain Sagar Lake has claimed the life of a 25-year-old participant, police have confirmed. The young man was part of a team managing fireworks from a boat during the Republic Day celebration.

The incident, which also caused minor injuries to others, unfolded after Union Minister Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma departed from the venue. Authorities highlighted that the organizers failed to secure specific permission for the fireworks display, although they were authorized to hold the event.

Meanwhile, the search for an engineering student, who went missing due to a subsequent boat fire caused by fireworks, continues under challenging weather conditions. Ajay, a student at the event, remains untraced despite efforts by the NDRF and the Disaster Response Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

