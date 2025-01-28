Left Menu

Madras High Court Rejects Netflix's Dismissal Bid in Dhanush Copyright Case

The Madras High Court dismissed Netflix's application to reject Dhanush's copyright infringement case involving unauthorized use of footage in a Nayanthara documentary. The court also denied Netflix's plea to revoke Dhanush's permission to sue in this jurisdiction, setting the stage for further hearings.

The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, denied an application from Los Gatos, the Indian Netflix entity, which sought to dismiss actor Dhanush's case over alleged copyright infringement involving actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Sivan.

Justice Abdul Quddhose dismissed Netflix's attempt to revoke Dhanush's leave to sue in this jurisdiction. The court highlighted that Dhanush's film 'Naanum Rowdy Daan' had its behind-the-scenes footage misused in the Netflix-aired documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale'.

Netflix argued that the legal action should have included all defendants and that proceedings should occur in Kancheepuram due to jurisdictional concerns. However, the High Court maintained its stance, setting a further hearing for February 5, and emphasizing no territorial breach occurred in granting Dhanush leave to sue.

