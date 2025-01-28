Left Menu

Celebrating Cinematic Excellence: Jury Unveiled for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2025

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has announced its prestigious jury for the 2025 edition. Scheduled on February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, the festival celebrates cinematic excellence and cross-cultural collaborations. The jury comprises notable figures from various countries, bringing diverse perspectives to this cultural event.

Mumbai, India: The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), recognized as India's most esteemed annual celebration of cinematic achievement, has revealed the distinguished jury for its eagerly awaited 2025 edition. The grand ceremony, slated for February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, is set to honor the enduring legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke, the venerated Father of Indian Cinema.

Under the stewardship of Col. P. C. Sood, a DPIFF Advisory Board Member, this year's jury includes luminaries from a variety of fields. Each jury member brings exceptional expertise and global insights, committed to honoring excellence in cinema, art, and culture.

The festival aims to spotlight innovation and sustainability, serving as a hub for cultural exchange. DPIFF emphasizes the transformative potential of storytelling to inspire societal change and bridge cultural divides, inviting global audiences to celebrate cinematic excellence and creative expression.

