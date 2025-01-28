Left Menu

Chanel's Bold New Era: Inside the Spring Summer 2025 Show

Chanel's spring summer 2025 show at Paris's Grand Palais featured a runway shaped like the iconic logo. With Matthieu Blazy stepping in as creative director, replacing Virginie Viard, the event showcased bold designs. The shift marks a new direction for the brand as it embraces fresh creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:57 IST
Chanel's spring summer 2025 fashion show captivated audiences with an eye-catching runway shaped like its signature interlocking C logo. Hosted at the renowned Grand Palais in Paris, the event marked a significant milestone for the iconic brand.

Models graced the sloped, white carpet in pastel-colored ensembles featuring glittering dresses and tailored jackets. The designs spotlighted exaggerated shoulders, with trim jackets, sheer dresses adorned in feathers, and loose-sleeved flouncy skirts catching the eye.

The show concluded to enthusiastic applause, highlighting the brand's transitional phase as Matthieu Blazy takes over from Virginie Viard as creative director. Blazy's appointment from Bottega Veneta hints at an exciting new chapter for Chanel, renowned for its tweed jackets and No. 5 perfume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

